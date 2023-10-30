'Highest importance': Jaishankar to Navy veterans' families over Qatar sentence



By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:30 pm Oct 30, 202303:30 pm

S Jaishankar met with the families of ex-Navy officers facing death sentence in Qatar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reportedly met with the families of eight former officers of the Indian Navy who were awarded the death sentence in Qatar on Thursday for alleged espionage. The Indian government is treating the case with the "highest importance" and would continue its efforts to secure their release, he posted on X (formerly Twitter). The eight ex-Indian Navy officers were arrested in August 2022 on alleged espionage charges while working for the private firm Dahra Global.

Why does this story matter?

A Qatari court sentenced the ex-Navy officers to death on Thursday after they were detained on alleged espionage charges last year. In response to the verdict, the Indian government expressed shock and said it was exploring all legal and diplomatic options. However, experts claimed India had "limited options" and might employ its strong ties with Qatar to bring relief to the Navy veterans. In April, however, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India won't interfere in Qatar's legal process.

What Jaishankar posted on X

How MEA responded to death sentence by Qatar

Soon after Qatar's death penalty verdict, the MEA expressed its dismay, announcing its intention to challenge the decision. "We are deeply shocked by the verdict of the death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgment. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options," the ministry's release stated. It added it planned to discuss the verdict with Qatari officials and continue providing consular and legal support to the ex-Navy officers.

Timeline of events leading to death sentence

The eight Indians were apprehended in Qatar on August 30, 2022, while employed by Dahra Global. later, they were granted consular access in October 2022. By March 2023, all their requests for bail were denied, and charges against them were formally filed. Interestingly, Dahra Global ceased operations in May 2023. In August 2023, solitary confinement of the eight individuals ended, and they were put in pairs within cells. Ultimately, in October 2023, a court imposed the death penalty on them.

Decorated officers among those sentenced

Among those sentenced to death are esteemed ex-Navy officers who previously commanded key Indian warships. They were employed by Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private company offering training and related services to the Qatari armed forces. Citing sources, NDTV reported that some of them were involved in a highly classified project concerning Italian technology-based midget submarines with stealth capabilities. Reportedly, they have been charged with espionage.

Government-to-government understanding best approach: Expert

Meanwhile, experts claimed that India has "limited options" in its efforts to commute the death sentences of ex-Navy officers, as the exact nature of their charges is uncertain. However, they expressed hope that to secure a commutation, India might need to engage in government-level discussions and rely on its positive relationship with Qatar. Amid failed diplomatic efforts so far, Kabir Taneja, a fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, posted on X suggesting that a "government-to-government understanding" was the best approach.