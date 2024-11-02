'Balasaheb would've broken his...': Shinde slams MP over derogatory remark
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday lashed out at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant for his alleged derogatory remarks on Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Shaina NC. Sawant had called Shaina "imported maal." Responding to the comment, Shinde said, "If Balasaheb had been here and a Shiv Sainik had done this, he would have smashed his face. Their actions expose their character."
BJP leader and CM Shinde condemn Sawant's remarks
CM Shinde also called Sawant's comments "unfortunate" and said Balasaheb Thackeray, the late founder of Shiv Sena, would have condemned such remarks. "Their actions expose their character. MVA earlier defamed our women and sisters in Guwahati. In the upcoming elections, women will surely teach a lesson to those who disrespect them," Shinde added.
Shaina NC files complaint against Sawant's derogatory remark
In wake of Sawant's derogatory remarks, Shaina has lodged a complaint. "FIR has been registered regarding outraging the modesty of a woman and defamation as he has used a derogatory remark. The law will take its course," she said. The controversy started when Sawant hinted that outsiders like Shaina don't belong in Maharashtra's politics. This happened after Shaina switched from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election.
Sawant defends his remarks amid backlash
Facing backlash, Sawant tried to clarify his comments by saying he didn't name Shaina. "I never mentioned her name. I only said that someone who is an outsider will not be able to work here," he said. He also questioned why the complaint was filed after a delay. "I gave the byte two days ago. What were they doing for two days? I respect women, I am from Balasaheb's Sena," he said.