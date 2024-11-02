Summarize Simplifying... In short CM Shinde criticized MP Sawant for his derogatory remarks about Shaina, a recent convert from BJP to Shiv Sena, suggesting she doesn't belong in Maharashtra's politics.

Shaina has filed a legal complaint against Sawant, who defended himself by claiming he didn't specifically name her and respects women.

Shinde believes that such disrespectful comments would have been condemned by Shiv Sena's late founder, Balasaheb Thackeray. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Arvind Sawant's comments invite criticism from Shinde

'Balasaheb would've broken his...': Shinde slams MP over derogatory remark

By Chanshimla Varah 11:42 am Nov 02, 202411:42 am

What's the story Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday lashed out at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant for his alleged derogatory remarks on Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Shaina NC. Sawant had called Shaina "imported maal." Responding to the comment, Shinde said, "If Balasaheb had been here and a Shiv Sainik had done this, he would have smashed his face. Their actions expose their character."

Political backlash

BJP leader and CM Shinde condemn Sawant's remarks

CM Shinde also called Sawant's comments "unfortunate" and said Balasaheb Thackeray, the late founder of Shiv Sena, would have condemned such remarks. "Their actions expose their character. MVA earlier defamed our women and sisters in Guwahati. In the upcoming elections, women will surely teach a lesson to those who disrespect them," Shinde added.

Legal action

Shaina NC files complaint against Sawant's derogatory remark

In wake of Sawant's derogatory remarks, Shaina has lodged a complaint. "FIR has been registered regarding outraging the modesty of a woman and defamation as he has used a derogatory remark. The law will take its course," she said. The controversy started when Sawant hinted that outsiders like Shaina don't belong in Maharashtra's politics. This happened after Shaina switched from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election.

Damage control

Sawant defends his remarks amid backlash

Facing backlash, Sawant tried to clarify his comments by saying he didn't name Shaina. "I never mentioned her name. I only said that someone who is an outsider will not be able to work here," he said. He also questioned why the complaint was filed after a delay. "I gave the byte two days ago. What were they doing for two days? I respect women, I am from Balasaheb's Sena," he said.