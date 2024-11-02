Summarize Simplifying... In short Congress alleges that BJP used accusations of a ₹70,000 crore corruption scandal to pressure Ajit Pawar into joining their alliance.

Ajit Pawar claims that after becoming chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis threatened him with an inquiry into the alleged scam.

This controversy surfaced after Ajit accused his former colleague, RR Patil, of betrayal by ordering an investigation into the same scandal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Probe demand comes from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

BJP used 'blackmail' to rope-in Ajit Pawar? Congress demands probe

By Chanshimla Varah 12:22 pm Nov 02, 202412:22 pm

What's the story The Congress Party has demanded a probe into the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alleged use of "blackmail" and "coercion" to persuade Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The call for a probe was made by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who highlighted recent statements made by Ajit. Ramesh implied that these tactics involved a breach of confidentiality and the Official Secrets Act.

Allegations resurface

Ramesh cites BJP's past corruption allegations against Pawar

Ramesh emphasized that the BJP had earlier accused Ajit of being involved in a ₹70,000 crore corruption scandal when he served as Maharashtra's irrigation minister. He claimed that these accusations were used to coerce Ajit into defecting to the NDA. "The non-biological prime minister himself led the charge, famously labeling the NCP— now his much beloved ally at the state and Centre—as a Naturally Corrupt Party," Ramesh said.

Statement

'Fadnavis showed Ajit file recommending inquiry against him'

"Ajit Pawar has now revealed that after becoming chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis showed him a file recommending an open inquiry against Ajit Pawar in the alleged irrigation scam. One can only imagine the threat that was implicit in this move: submit to us, or face action," Ramesh said. Ajit, along with many NCP MLAs, joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government after deserting his party last year.

Internal conflict

Pawar accuses former colleague of betrayal

The allegations came after Ajit alleged he was "backstabbed" by RR Patil, then home minister, who ordered an inquiry into the same scam. Ajit claimed that after Fadnavis became chief minister in 2014, the latter showed him a file mentioning Patil's remarks ordering an inquiry against him. He had made these claims while speaking at a rally for NCP candidate Sanjay Kaka Patil in Sangli district.