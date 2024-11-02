BJP used 'blackmail' to rope-in Ajit Pawar? Congress demands probe
The Congress Party has demanded a probe into the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alleged use of "blackmail" and "coercion" to persuade Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The call for a probe was made by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who highlighted recent statements made by Ajit. Ramesh implied that these tactics involved a breach of confidentiality and the Official Secrets Act.
Ramesh cites BJP's past corruption allegations against Pawar
Ramesh emphasized that the BJP had earlier accused Ajit of being involved in a ₹70,000 crore corruption scandal when he served as Maharashtra's irrigation minister. He claimed that these accusations were used to coerce Ajit into defecting to the NDA. "The non-biological prime minister himself led the charge, famously labeling the NCP— now his much beloved ally at the state and Centre—as a Naturally Corrupt Party," Ramesh said.
'Fadnavis showed Ajit file recommending inquiry against him'
"Ajit Pawar has now revealed that after becoming chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis showed him a file recommending an open inquiry against Ajit Pawar in the alleged irrigation scam. One can only imagine the threat that was implicit in this move: submit to us, or face action," Ramesh said. Ajit, along with many NCP MLAs, joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government after deserting his party last year.
Pawar accuses former colleague of betrayal
The allegations came after Ajit alleged he was "backstabbed" by RR Patil, then home minister, who ordered an inquiry into the same scam. Ajit claimed that after Fadnavis became chief minister in 2014, the latter showed him a file mentioning Patil's remarks ordering an inquiry against him. He had made these claims while speaking at a rally for NCP candidate Sanjay Kaka Patil in Sangli district.