Can't use 'clock' symbol without disclaimers: SC to Ajit's NCP

By Chanshimla Varah 05:25 pm Apr 04, 202405:25 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court has issued a directive to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, and his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction to stop using the "clock" symbol in their advertisements without disclaimers. The court stated that the allocation of this symbol is currently under judicial review. The Ajit faction has also been requested to inform the public about this development through advertisements in major newspapers.

On March 19, the bench permitted the Ajit-led faction to retain both the NCP name and 'clock' symbol, but with a condition. The group was required to publish public notices in leading English, Marathi, and Hindi newspapers stating that the allocation of the 'clock' symbol is sub-judice before this court. On Wednesday, the Sharad Pawar faction alleged that the Ajit faction was flouting the court's March 19 order to display certain disclaimers in any election advertisements containing the 'clock' symbol.

Court orders disclaimers in faction's communications

In argument, the Ajit faction urged the court to modify its March 19 direction. On Thursday, the court, while disposing of the applications filed by both sides, said it was high time that the leaders of both factions be somewhere else and not courts. It directed the Sharad faction to ask party workers not to use the 'clock' symbol and to use the name 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' and the 'man blowing turha' symbol in poll campaigns.

Issue bigger advertisements: SC to Ajit faction

Similarly, it asked the Ajit faction to issue bigger advertisements, saying the allocation of the 'clock' symbol is sub-judice. The court also refused to modify its directions issued in the March 19 order, as requested by the Ajit Pawar-led bloc, saying there seemed to be no need. Reportedly, Sharad's counsel, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, had objected to the change request, accusing the Ajit group of blatantly breaking court rules.

Internal split leads to legal tussle over party symbol

The legal dispute originates from an internal split within the NCP in July last year. Post this division, Ajit's faction joined the ruling coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. In February this year, India's Election Commission (ECI) recognized the Ajit-led faction as the 'real NCP' and awarded it the original 'clock' symbol. This decision has been contested by Sharad in the Supreme Court.