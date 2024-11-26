Summarize Simplifying... In short At the International Emmys, comedian Vir Das humorously suggested that major OTT platforms should broadcast the event, even joking about the infamous Will Smith's slap incident at the Oscars for attention.

Vir Das hosted the 2024 International Emmy Awards

International Emmys: Vir Das roasts OTTs, jokes about Smith's slap

Nov 26, 2024

What's the story Comedian Vir Das made history as the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards on Monday night. The 2024 edition of the popular TV and streaming awards was presented by Das with his characteristic charm and wit. On stage, he humorously addressed the irony of the award ceremony not being streamed or telecast in India or much of the world.

During his monologue, Das jokingly took a dig at the representatives of big OTT platforms who attended the event. In a clip shared by him on Instagram Stories﻿, he said, "All the major platforms are here and humbly, I feel that next year, one of you should really broadcast this show. What do you think?" The audience cheered and applauded his statement.

Adding a punchline to his suggestion, Das quipped, "Who does Will Smith have to slap tonight for us to get some eyeballs, guys?" The joke was a reference to the infamous 2022 Oscars incident when actor Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock after he joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett. He continued his monologue saying, "I'm kidding. We are foreigners. You can't slap foreigners with anything but sanctions...sorry tariffs."

For the International Emmy Awards in New York City, Das opted for formal wear by Salooka by Shubangi Bajpai. The decision continued his tradition of giving new Indian designers an opportunity to dress him for the red carpet and stage. He was previously nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India and won in 2023 for his Netflix special Landing.