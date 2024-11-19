Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Dilip Joshi has dismissed rumors of a feud with Asit Modi, calling them "completely false" and expressing concern for the show's fans.

He speculated that jealousy might be behind these recurring rumors, given the show's long-standing success.

Joshi also reaffirmed his commitment to the show, denying any plans to leave, and urged the media to fact-check before publishing such stories.

By Tanvi Gupta 10:34 am Nov 19, 202410:34 am

What's the story Dilip Joshi, who is popularly known for playing Jethalal in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has quashed recent rumors of a heated argument with show producer Asit Kumarr Modi. In an official statement, he called these reports "completely false," adding that he was disappointed with such baseless claims. He called dealing with these recurring rumors "tiring and frustrating."

Fan impact

Joshi expressed concern for fans amid false reports

Joshi expressed concern over how such rumors affect the show's loyal fanbase. "There have been some stories in the media about me and Asit Bhai that are completely false, and it really saddens me to see such things being said." "Every time such rumors pop up, it feels like we're constantly explaining that they are completely untrue. It's tiring because it's not just about us—it's about all the fans who love the show and get upset reading these things."

Jealousy angle

Joshi speculated about jealousy behind recurring rumors

The actor also speculated that the constant rumors could stem from jealousy toward the show's long-standing success. He added, "Earlier, there were rumors about me leaving the show, which is completely false. And now, it feels like every few weeks, there's another new story trying to defame Asit Bhai...the show in some way." "It's disappointing to see such things popping up again and again...I can't help but wonder if some people are just jealous of the show's continued success."

Show commitment

Joshi reaffirmed commitment to 'TMKOC,' dismissed exit rumors

Further, Joshi categorically denied any plans to leave TMKOC and reiterated his commitment to the show, which has made him a household name. He said, "I'm working every day with the same love and passion for the show, and I'm not going anywhere." "I've been a part of this wonderful journey for so long, and I will continue to be a part of it." Joshi also appealed to the media, urging them to fact-check before publishing such "hurtful stories."

Rumors

Here's what the reports claimed

Earlier reports suggested that Joshi had a major disagreement with Modi over a leave request. A source was quoted as saying, "Dilip ji was waiting for Asit bhai to come and talk to him about his leaves. But when Asit bhai came, he directly went to meet Kush (Shah aka Goli). This disappointed Dilip ji." The insider also claimed that Joshi allegedly grabbed Modi by the collar and threatened to quit the show.