Dilip Joshi grabs Asit Modi's collar, threatens to quit 'TMKOC'
Dilip Joshi, who plays the iconic Jethalal Champaklal Gada in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently had a huge falling out with show creator Asit Kumarr Modi. The fight reportedly took place in early August on set over a leave request. An insider told News18 that Joshi approached Modi about taking some time off but felt ignored when the producer didn't address it, leading to a heated exchange.
Argument escalated on Kush Shah's last day of the shoot
Reportedly, the argument between Joshi and Modi escalated on Kush Shah aka Goli's last day of shoot. "Dilip ji was waiting for Asit bhai to come and talk to him about his leaves. But when Asit bhai came, he directly went to meet Kush. This disappointed Dilip ji," a source close to the show's production revealed. Joshi allegedly grabbed Modi by the collar and threatened to quit the show, but the latter managed to defuse the situation.
History of disagreements between Joshi and Modi
The insider also revealed this wasn't the first time Joshi and Modi clashed on the set of the popular show. They often get into heated debates, with a major argument during the Hong Kong trip shoot. This previous fight was settled by co-star Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi. Despite the differences, Joshi continues his association with the show as Jethalal—a character that has become a pop culture phenomenon over the last 16 years.
Previous departures and complaints against Modi
Several of Joshi's co-stars, including Disha Vakani, Raj Anadkat, Bhavya Gandhi, Singh, and Jennifer Mistry have left TMKOC in the past. The source revealed that many actors who left complained about Modi's problematic behavior. Some even filed legal cases against him for harassment and withholding salaries. These developments have sparked a lot of buzz, raising questions about the internal dynamics of the long-running show.