Baldwin, who hasn't seen the final cut of the film, emphasized that all decisions were made with Hutchins's husband in mind, who now owns the film.

Alec Baldwin doesn't want to watch 'Rust'

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:08 pm Nov 26, 202402:08 pm

What's the story Alec Baldwin, who was involved in the tragic accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust over three years ago, hopes the film releases. But he doesn't want to see its final cut. Speaking at the Torino Film Festival recently, he told Variety, "This is obviously the most difficult thing I've ever dealt with in my life."

Baldwin's 1st festival appearance since 'Rust' tragedy

Notably, the Torino Film Festival was Baldwin's first festival appearance since the Rust incident and his involuntary manslaughter case. The case was dismissed in July after the prosecution failed to provide evidence. Although he wasn't invited to Rust's premiere at the EnergaCamerimage festival in Torun, Poland, Baldwin received a career honor at the Torino (also called Turin Film Festival) event.

Baldwin discussed 'Rust' premiere and 'cancel culture'

Speaking to Variety, Baldwin candidly addressed his feelings about the film's premiere and "cancel culture." He explained that no one has made money from the film's sale and distribution. To complete the film, he went to Montana despite doctors' health warnings. "I was very sick afterward for a while, physically drained and ill. But I went," he said.

Baldwin waived his fee to settle with Hutchins's husband

Baldwin disclosed that he waived his fee and backend to settle with Hutchins's husband. He said, "I said to Joel [Souza, Rust director], 'Are you going to do it? If you think it's important to do this, I'll do it. If it's the only way we can settle the case with [Hutchins's] husband and the estate is to finish the film, let's do it.'" "So we go to Montana. We finish... And I waived my fee."

'I gave everything to her husband'

Despite his role in finishing Rust, Baldwin hasn't seen the film's final cut. He was sent a rough cut early on but hasn't seen it since. He stressed that everything was done with Hutchins's husband in mind. "I gave everything to her husband. He owns the film," he said.