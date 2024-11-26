Summarize Simplifying... In short Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal are bringing back the '80s vibe in their upcoming film 'Love & War'.

The scene involves 30 soldiers dancing to retro tunes while the lead characters engage in a deep conversation.

The scene involves 30 soldiers dancing to retro tunes while the lead characters engage in a deep conversation.

Alia, dedicated to her role, is spending the next 10 days rehearsing intensively to perfect her character before moving on to her next project, 'Alpha'.

'Love & War' is currently in the making

Alia-Vicky recreate magic of the '80s for 'Love & War'

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:50 pm Nov 26, 202412:50 pm

What's the story Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for his grandeur and attention to detail, is currently filming an elaborate sequence for his upcoming movie Love & War. The scene, shot at Studio 2 in Film City, Goregaon, features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in a set designed to mimic an '80s disco. A crew member described the set to Mid-Day as a spectacle that blends nostalgia with fantasy.

Set details

'Love & War' sequence will be shot over a week

The crew member further revealed that the scene sees around 30 soldiers having a good time on the dance floor with retro songs like Laila Main Laila playing in the background. Meanwhile, Bhatt and Kaushal's characters have an intense conversation, sharing their inner turmoil. This sequence is expected to continue shooting over the next seven days.

Actor's dedication

Bhatt's intensive preparation for 'Love & War'

Bhatt has committed the next 10 days to Love & War, her second project with Bhansali after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). A source told the publication that she has been rehearsing day and night to make sure she is in tune with her character. In early December, she will return to the world of Alpha as the team begins their next schedule.