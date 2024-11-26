Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2" is making waves in the US, with advanced bookings crossing a record-breaking $1.4 million.

'Pushpa 2' pre-booking collections

'Pushpa 2' earns a record-breaking $1.4M in US advanced bookings

By Tanvi Gupta 12:31 pm Nov 26, 202412:31 pm

What's the story Allu Arjun's highly-anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is breaking new records at the US box office even before its release. With just nine days to go for its premiere, the film's advanced booking collections have already eclipsed those of blockbusters such as RRR and Jawan. Trade tracker Venky Box Office revealed on Monday that the film had earned around $1.4 million from 900 locations across 3,420 shows with over 50K tickets sold.

Record-breaking sales

'Pushpa 2' advanced booking collections set a new record

By Sunday evening, Pushpa 2 had sold over 50K tickets in the US. The North American advanced booking collections have crossed $1.458 million (over ₹12 crore), setting a new record. Trade analysts predict the film is on track to cross $1.5 million with nine days left for its release, outpacing SS Rajamouli's RRR and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan—two of the biggest Indian movies in the US recently.

Box office comparison

'Pushpa 2' matches pace with Khan's 'Pathaan'

Pushpa 2 is keeping up with the pace of Khan's other 2023 blockbuster, Pathaan, and is only trailing behind the all-time record holder for India in the US: Baahubali 2 (which earned $20 million in the territory). Both RRR and Jawan grossed over $15 million each in North America and feature among the top five highest-grossing Indian films on the continent.

Film release

'Pushpa 2' to hit screens on December 5

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the director's 2021 pan-India blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise. It stars Arjun reprising his role as the titular anti-hero Pushpa Raj, along with Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Touted as one of the biggest Indian productions ever, the film is set to hit the screens on December 5.