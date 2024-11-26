Summarize Simplifying... In short Two explosive incidents have rocked Chandigarh, one outside rapper Badshah's Seville lounge and another at De Orra Club, causing shattered windows and heightened security concerns.

Blast outside Badshah's club in Chandigarh

Blast outside Badshah's Chandigarh club, windows broken: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 12:14 pm Nov 26, 202412:14 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident, two powerful blasts were reported at Seville Bar & Lounge in Sector 26 of Chandigarh on Tuesday morning. The club is owned by renowned singer and rapper Badshah. Preliminary investigations suggest that crude bombs were used in the attack, which occurred around 4:00am when two individuals arrived on a bike and threw the bombs before fleeing. No casualties have been reported so far.

Security concerns

After the attack at Seville, the perpetrators also targeted De Orra Club, located just 30 meters away, launching a similar explosive device. Both incidents have led to increased security measures as authorities work to secure the area and investigate the blasts. The explosion outside rapper Badshah's Seville lounge has raised further concerns for the police, especially with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city scheduled for December 3.

Investigation underway

Blast damage and ongoing investigations at the scene

The blasts left glass windows at De'orra Club shattered. Police teams, including forensic experts, were immediately rushed to the spot for investigations. While officials are yet to release any statements regarding the incident, reports citing police sources have confirmed the use of crude bombs. The details surrounding this case remain undisclosed as investigations are underway.

Separate incident

Meanwhile, another blast and extortion attempt in Punjab

In a separate but equally disturbing incident, an explosion at a petrol pump in Punjab's Mansa district was followed by an extortion attempt. The blast, which was captured on CCTV, occurred around 1:00am on October 27 near the petrol station. After the explosion, Khushwinder Singh—the petrol pump owner—received a WhatsApp message from a foreign number claiming responsibility for the blast and demanding ₹5 crore under threat of further harm.