Summarize Simplifying... In short Manish Malhotra, originally set to direct the Meena Kumari biopic, has stepped away from the project.

Despite this, he's made a successful transition into film production with his company, Stage 5, debuting its first film, 'Saali Mohabbat'.

Malhotra's future plans include producing films like 'Bun Tikki' and 'Ul Jalool Ishq', and he aspires to direct romances, inspired by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Manish Malhotra has stepped down from the Meena Kumari biopic

Manish Malhotra won't be directing Meena Kumari biopic

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:05 pm Nov 26, 202412:05 pm

What's the story Celebrity designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra has officially stepped down as the director of the much-anticipated biopic on legendary actor Meena Kumari, starring Kriti Sanon. Malhotra himself confirmed the news during a recent interaction at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. "I am not directing Meena Kumari (biopic), but I will make something else soon," he announced, without revealing any specific reasons for his exit from the project.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Announced in 2023, the biopic has had a tumultuous journey. With the production delayed multiple times, reports in July said it was set for 2025 production. In September, a new problem arose with producer Siddharth P Malhotra announcing Kamal Aur Meena, a film on the love story of legendary filmmaker Kamal Amrohi and Kumari. Before this, Malhotra's brainchild had faced objections from Kumari's stepson, Tajdar Amrohi, who questioned why filmmakers were after his parents only.

Production debut

Malhotra's debut as a film producer with 'Saali Mohabbat'

Despite his exit from the Meena Kumari biopic, Malhotra has successfully transitioned into film production. His company, Stage 5, recently produced its first film, Saali Mohabbat. The movie premiered at IFFI and has an impressive cast including Tisca Chopra, Radhika Apte, Divyenndu, and Anurag Kashyap. Speaking about the film, Malhotra said he was drawn to its strong female characters and their inner strengths rather than their physical beauty.

Upcoming ventures

Malhotra's future projects and aspirations in filmmaking

Malhotra also revealed his plans for future productions under Stage 5. The lineup includes Bun Tikki, which will see the return of veteran actor Zeenat Aman alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol, and Ul Jalool Ishq, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He said he hopes to direct romances one day, as legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra inspired his career.

Independent identity

Malhotra's vision for Stage 5 and focus on scripts

Malhotra has said he wants Stage 5 to have an independent identity, although he admits he gets emotional support from close friend-filmmaker Karan Johar. He stressed financial gains aren't his priority in filmmaking. "I am not bothered about making profits with these movies. The only thing on my mind is putting the right films out there," he said, stressing scripts in his production decisions.