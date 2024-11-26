Manish Malhotra won't be directing Meena Kumari biopic
Celebrity designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra has officially stepped down as the director of the much-anticipated biopic on legendary actor Meena Kumari, starring Kriti Sanon. Malhotra himself confirmed the news during a recent interaction at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. "I am not directing Meena Kumari (biopic), but I will make something else soon," he announced, without revealing any specific reasons for his exit from the project.
Why does this story matter?
Announced in 2023, the biopic has had a tumultuous journey. With the production delayed multiple times, reports in July said it was set for 2025 production. In September, a new problem arose with producer Siddharth P Malhotra announcing Kamal Aur Meena, a film on the love story of legendary filmmaker Kamal Amrohi and Kumari. Before this, Malhotra's brainchild had faced objections from Kumari's stepson, Tajdar Amrohi, who questioned why filmmakers were after his parents only.
Malhotra's debut as a film producer with 'Saali Mohabbat'
Despite his exit from the Meena Kumari biopic, Malhotra has successfully transitioned into film production. His company, Stage 5, recently produced its first film, Saali Mohabbat. The movie premiered at IFFI and has an impressive cast including Tisca Chopra, Radhika Apte, Divyenndu, and Anurag Kashyap. Speaking about the film, Malhotra said he was drawn to its strong female characters and their inner strengths rather than their physical beauty.
Malhotra's future projects and aspirations in filmmaking
Malhotra also revealed his plans for future productions under Stage 5. The lineup includes Bun Tikki, which will see the return of veteran actor Zeenat Aman alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol, and Ul Jalool Ishq, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He said he hopes to direct romances one day, as legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra inspired his career.
Malhotra's vision for Stage 5 and focus on scripts
Malhotra has said he wants Stage 5 to have an independent identity, although he admits he gets emotional support from close friend-filmmaker Karan Johar. He stressed financial gains aren't his priority in filmmaking. "I am not bothered about making profits with these movies. The only thing on my mind is putting the right films out there," he said, stressing scripts in his production decisions.