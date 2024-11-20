Summarize Simplifying... In short "Singham Again" saw a slight increase in earnings on its 19th day, reaching ₹233.35cr, but still trails behind "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" which has amassed an estimated ₹235cr.

'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' witnesses slight growth on Day 19; earns ₹233.35cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:29 am Nov 20, 202410:29 am

What's the story Ajay Devgn's latest release Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty, witnessed a minor uptick in box office collection on its third Tuesday (Day 19), raking in an estimated ₹1.35cr. Despite a solid opening week, the film has been witnessing a major decline in collections in its third week. The total estimated earnings now stand at ₹233.35cr.

Box office race

'Singham Again' trails behind 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Despite the marginal rise in collections from Monday's ₹1cr haul, Singham Again is still behind Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror-comedy film has taken the lead with an estimated ₹235cr in its kitty. On its first Tuesday, it earned an estimated ₹2cr, a marginal rise from Monday's collections of ₹1.65cr. Despite a drop in recent earnings, the horror-comedy outshined competitors like Singham Again and The Sabarmati Report.

Competition analysis

'Singham Again' outperforms 'The Sabarmati Report'

Despite lagging behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again was able to beat another contender, The Sabarmati Report. The latter collected an estimated ₹1.25cr on its first Tuesday at the box office. However, it is important to note that Singham Again reportedly has a much bigger budget of ₹350cr, and we will have to wait and see how much the film can rake in before its box office run ends.