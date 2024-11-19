Summarize Simplifying... In short 'One Tree Hill' actor Paul Teal, known for his role as Josh and his work in theater productions like 'Newsies', 'Sweeney Todd', and 'Rent', has sadly passed away at 35 from cancer.

Despite his illness, he completed filming for his role as Pastor Pete in the upcoming Starz series 'The Hunting Wives'.

'One Tree Hill' actor Paul Teal (35) dies of cancer

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:46 am Nov 19, 202410:46 am

What's the story Paul Teal, a famous television and stage actor, best known for his role in One Tree Hill, has passed away at the age of 35. He died on November 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina. A representative for Teal confirmed his death to Variety and revealed that the cause was cancer. Emilia Torello, Teal's partner, told TMZ that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in April.

Emotional tributes

Torello and co-stars paid tribute to Teal

Torello took to Instagram to share her grief, calling Teal her "soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future." She highlighted his bravery in battling his illness and promised to find joy in life as he did. One Tree Hill co-star Bethany Joy Lenz, who also directed Teal in some episodes, fondly recalled him from their theater days during a 2006 production of The Notebook.

Career highlights

Teal's acting career and final role

Teal made his television debut with a guest role as Josh on One Tree Hill, appearing in seven episodes. His character, Josh, pursued a romance arc with Alex (played by Jana Kramer) before revealing he was gay. After One Tree Hill, Teal played supporting roles in Dynasty, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, USS Christmas, Fear Street Part 2: 1978, Deep Water, and Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Theater and future

Teal's theater roles and upcoming series

Along with his television work, Teal was also known for starring roles in theater productions like Newsies, Sweeney Todd, and Rent. He played these roles at opera houses and theaters across the US. Despite his cancer battle, Teal finished filming for his role as Pastor Pete in the upcoming Starz series The Hunting Wives. May he rest in peace.