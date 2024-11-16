Netflix crashes amid Mike Tyson v/s Jake Paul boxing match
Netflix, a popular streaming platform, is currently facing a major outage in India and the United States. The disruption comes amid a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, which is being held at the AT&T Stadium in Texas and getting live-streamed on Netflix. The service interruption has been confirmed by Downdetector.com, a reliable online platform that tracks outages. So far, Netflix has not issued any official statement on the matter.
Outage sparks social media trend
The Netflix outage has sent the hashtag #NetflixCrash trending on social media in India. The issue has impacted the fight streaming for some, while others have reported issues with the entire app and website. The highest number of outage reports came from the US with 95,324 cases at 9:15am (IST), followed by India with 1,310 cases at 9:17am.
User complaints highlight streaming, app issues
In India, most complaints were associated with video streaming (86%), followed by app (8%) and website (6%) issues. Meanwhile, American users mostly reported video streaming issues (88%), server connection issues (11%), and login problems (1%). These technical issues have frustrated users who want to watch the Tyson vs Paul boxing match.
How social media users have reacted
Frustrated users flooded social media to share their experiences and concerns about the outage. Many reported encountering error messages and being unable to stream, sparking widespread annoyance. Some even joked about the timing, with comments like, "If Netflix doesn't fix this buffering issue, it'll be one of the biggest fails in TV/streaming history ♀️ #PaulTyson." Another user wrote, "Well folks @netflix just crashed and won't come back. What an embarrassment. Perfect example of DEI crap."