Bluesky has over 17 million users

Bluesky pledges not to use user posts for AI training

What's the story Bluesky, a fast-growing social network, has stated that it will not use user content to train its generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The announcement comes as rival X implements its new terms of service, allowing the platform to use public posts for AI training. The statement was made through a post on Bluesky's app, addressing concerns of artists and creators regarding other platforms using their data.

Bluesky's AI usage and user growth

Bluesky clarified that although it does use AI for internal content moderation and in its "Discover" algorithmic feed, these aren't generative AI systems trained on user content. The clarification comes as rival X, now under Elon Musk's ownership, explained how posting on the platform gives the company license to analyze text and other information provided by users for training AI models.

User base expands amid political shifts

Bluesky has seen a massive influx of users since the US presidential election, with X taking a more right-leaning approach. The trend was especially evident after Musk took to X to endorse President-elect Donald Trump. On Thursday evening, Bluesky revealed that over a million people had signed up on the platform in the past 24 hours, taking its user count to 17.14 million at the time of writing.

Threads remains largest X competitor

Despite Bluesky's growing user base, Meta's Threads remains X's biggest competitor. With more than 275 million monthly active users and another 15 million new signups this month alone, Threads continues to dominate the social media landscape.