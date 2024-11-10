Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to security concerns, a Boston Dynamics robotic dog has been added to President-elect Trump's security detail at Mar-a-Lago.

This high-tech, remote-controlled surveillance unit is part of a wider trend, with robotic dogs being used by public safety agencies and the military for tasks ranging from law enforcement to frontline supply delivery.

These "metal pooches" are revolutionizing safety measures, reducing risks to human lives. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The robotic dog is a product of Boston Dynamics

Robotic dog now part of Trump's security detail at Mar-a-Lago

By Mudit Dube 05:25 pm Nov 10, 202405:25 pm

What's the story After winning the 2024 US presidential election, Donald Trump has stepped up his personal security. The newest member of his security detail? A robotic dog, now on patrol at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The high-tech pooch was spotted on Friday morning, casually strolling across the estate's lawns with a conspicuous warning sign reading: 'Do Not Pet.'

Safety measures

A response to security concerns

The move to add cutting-edge technology to Trump's security detail comes after two alleged assassination attempts during his campaign. The incidents have raised serious alarm bells about his safety. The US Secret Service, which is responsible for Trump's security, confirmed that the robotic dog is part of their all-encompassing strategy to protect the President-elect.

Technological features

Robotic dog's capabilities

The robotic dog, which is a product of Boston Dynamics, is a remote-controlled surveillance unit with state-of-the-art sensors and technology. Although the Secret Service has not revealed specific details about what it can do, it is known that the robotic dog is designed to assist in protective operations with its surveillance and sensor technology.

Wider use

Robotic dogs in public safety

Robotic dogs have become a favorite among public safety agencies nationwide, as a way to shield law enforcement officers and first responders in the line of fire. The New York Police Department (NYPD) unveiled a robotic K-9 unit called "Digidogs," last year. Apart from law enforcement, these bots have been deployed for vital tasks like looking for survivors after a parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan last year.

Strategic deployment

Military applications of robotic dogs

The military has also found use for these advanced machines. Earlier this year, Ukraine's military deployed 30 robot dogs, each costing around $9,000, against Russian forces. The "metal pooches" served as reconnaissance units that could swiftly deliver supplies, reducing the risk to human soldiers on the front lines.