Summarize Simplifying... In short The Hera mission is on its way to study asteroid Dimorphos, which was recently deflected by NASA's DART mission.

Using two bursts from its thrusters, Hera adjusted its course towards Mars, where it will use the planet's gravity to slingshot towards Dimorphos.

Expected to arrive in late 2026, Hera will also study Mars's small moon Deimos during its journey.

Hera was launched in October 2024 onboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket

'Hera' mission to study NASA-deflected asteroid completes key maneuver

By Mudit Dube 04:59 pm Nov 10, 202404:59 pm

What's the story The European Space Agency (ESA)'s planetary defense mission, Hera, has successfully executed the first major maneuver of its journey since its launch in October. The spacecraft fired its thrusters to set a course toward Mars, where it is expected to arrive for a gravity assist flyby in 2025. The main goal of Hera is to study the aftermath of NASA's Double Asteroid Redirect (DART) mission that intentionally crashed into an asteroid in 2022.

Investigation

Hera's mission to investigate DART's impact on asteroid

The DART mission successfully tested the kinetic impactor technique, proving it can alter an asteroid's trajectory. By crashing into Dimorphos, DART reshaped the asteroid and changed its trajectory. However, scientists seek more detailed information about the impact's effects on Dimorphos's composition and structure. To do so, Hera is headed to the celestial body for a closer look.

Journey

Hera's journey to asteroid Dimorphos

To get to asteroid Dimorphos, Hera performed its first maneuver with two bursts from its thrusters. Sylvain Lodiot, Hera Spacecraft Operations Manager, explained, "deep-space maneuvers are often split into parts." He added, "the first, larger burn does most of the work. Then after precisely measuring the spacecraft's trajectory we use the second smaller burn to correct any inaccuracy and provide the rest of the required boost."

Adjustment

Hera's trajectory adjustment and Mars approach

The burns successfully changed Hera's course toward Mars, with only a slight correction maneuver required on November 21 to fine-tune its approach. Upon arriving at Mars, Hera will use the planet's gravity to sling it toward its destination, Dimorphos, where it is expected to arrive in late 2026. During its Mars flyby, Hera will perform scientific operations including studying Mars's small moon Deimos which it will fly past within 298km of.