Summarize Simplifying... In short Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO, isn't personally liable for children's social media addiction, according to a recent court ruling.

The judge stated there wasn't enough evidence to prove Zuckerberg hid information about social media's potential dangers.

Meanwhile, global scrutiny of social media's impact on youth is increasing, with Australia proposing to ban under-16s from having accounts, and ongoing lawsuits against Meta and other tech giants continue. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The ruling was issued by US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of California

Zuckerberg not liable for social media addiction in children: Judge

By Mudit Dube 04:02 pm Nov 10, 202404:02 pm

What's the story Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been cleared of personal liability in more than two dozen lawsuits. The lawsuits were filed by parents and school districts who alleged that his company platforms like Instagram and Facebook contributed to social media addiction among kids. The ruling was issued by US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of California on Thursday, Business Insider reported.

Accusations

Allegations against Meta and Zuckerberg

The plaintiffs alleged that Meta knew about the potential health risks posed by its platforms, Facebook and Instagram, particularly to young users. They claimed that the company failed to disclose these risks, hid them with "misleading talking points," and prevented users from learning about them. The lawsuits also suggested that Zuckerberg was instrumental in Meta's alleged concealment and omissions.

Ruling details

Judge rules insufficient evidence against Zuckerberg

Judge Rogers said the plaintiffs didn't provide enough evidence to prove Zuckerberg personally orchestrated the suppression of information about the dangers of social media. The court document read, "While possible that discovery may reveal a more active participation and direction by Zuckerberg in Meta's alleged fraudulent concealment, the allegations before the Court are insufficient to meet the standard for corporate-officer liability in the 13 at-issue jurisdictions."

International concern

Global scrutiny on social media's impact on youth

The ruling comes as global scrutiny mounts over the impact of social media on young users. In October, attorneys general from 14 US states had sued TikTok, claiming that the app is addictive and profits from harming children's mental health. The legal approach is similar to tactics once used by the US government against the opioid and tobacco industries.

Regulatory response

Australia's proposed age restriction and Meta's response

In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently proposed a law to ban kids under 16 from having social media accounts. In response, Antigone Davis, Meta's head of safety, said that the company would comply with any age restrictions imposed by the Australian government. However, Meta representatives have not commented on Judge Rogers's ruling in California.

Ongoing litigation

Plaintiffs' representative vows to continue legal battle

Previn Warren, a plaintiffs' representative at Motley Rice LLC, confirmed that their lawsuit against Meta remains active. He said, "Whether Mark Zuckerberg is held accountable in his personal capacity or not, our lawsuit against Meta, the company he has led for 20 years, is moving forward." The legal action includes dozens of plaintiffs and also lists other tech giants Snap, ByteDance (TikTok), and Google as defendants.