Summarize Simplifying... In short The COP29 summit, a key event for global climate action, is about to kick off without the presence of leaders from major economies like the US, China, France, Germany, and India.

This year, Azerbaijan is in charge, aiming to secure agreements on new climate finance targets, carbon credit markets, and aid for countries hit hard by climate disasters.

Despite some key absences, the summit's goal remains to push for ambitious climate action. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

COP29 will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan

COP29 starts tomorrow: What is it and why it matters

By Mudit Dube 02:54 pm Nov 10, 202402:54 pm

What's the story COP29, the world's most critical climate change conference, will begin in Baku, Azerbaijan, from tomorrow. This 29th annual gathering, led by the UN, brings together representatives from nearly 200 countries that have ratified the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The UNFCCC, a treaty signed in 1992, established the COP (Conference of the Parties) as its decision-making body. Each year, these nations convene to discuss and implement strategies to address the underlying causes of climate change.

Summit significance

COP29: Several world leaders to miss this year's event

The COP29 summit is a crucial platform for nations to address climate change. World leaders usually attend to show their commitment to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) goals. However, this year, key leaders from major economies and carbon emitters will be absent, raising concerns about the seriousness of global climate action. US President Joe Biden, China's leader Xi Jinping, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Olaf Schulz and India's Narendra Modi will not attend COP29.

Summit expectations

COP29: Expected outcomes and Azerbaijan's role

The COP29 summit is likely to produce a few key agreements, including a new annual climate finance target, a deal to operationalize multilateral carbon credit markets, and more aid for countries already suffering from expensive climate disasters. This year, Azerbaijan holds the presidency of COP29 when the rotating COP presidency fell to Central and Eastern Europe. As host country, it will lead pre-summit negotiations and push other governments toward ambitious action throughout the year.