The tools are currently available on Android

How to use Google Photos's new AI video editing tools

By Mudit Dube 01:01 pm Nov 10, 2024

What's the story In its latest Android update, Google Photos has rolled out a set of sophisticated video editing tools. The features are aimed at improving the overall experience of users by letting them edit and enhance their videos in just a few taps. The new tools offer options for speeding up, slowing down, enhancing clips as well as trimming them in a more effective manner.

Google Photos introduces AI-powered video presets

Along with this, the update also brings what Google calls "AI-powered video presets" for Android and iOS versions of Google Photos. Once the app's algorithm analyzes your clips, it presents a range of effects like trims, zooms, and slow-mos that can be applied with a single tap. The app takes the role of a director and determines where and how these tweaks should be made.

Improved interface and trim tool

The latest update also comes with an improved interface with larger icons and bigger text, making it easier for users to understand what they're doing. Google has also improved the controls for trimming unwanted footage at the beginning and end of clips. The handles at each end of the clip are now larger and thicker, making finger press easier. A timestamp appears onscreen as you move these handles around, making edits more user-friendly.

Auto-enhance and speed tools in Google Photos

Google Photos now comes with an auto-enhance feature that analyzes your clip and applies color enhancements while stabilizing the video at the same time. You can also apply video stabilization without the color enhancements by just tapping Stabilize on the Video panel of tools. The new speed tool gives users more control over their videos' pace, letting them speed up/slow down specific sections or the entire clip.