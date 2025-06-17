Suriya's 'Retro' to be made into a limited series?
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has revealed plans to release a limited series adaptation of his recent film Retro, starring Suriya.
The announcement comes weeks after the movie's theatrical release on May 1 and then its debut on Netflix on May 31.
In an interview with Galatta Plus, he discussed his approach to screenwriting and the potential for a longer format in digital storytelling.
Screenplay challenges
'I struggle with the 2-and-a-half-hour screenplay format'
Subbaraj revealed that he often struggles with the traditional two-and-a-half-hour screenplay format. He admitted he has a lot of unused footage from Retro that didn't make it into the final cut.
"We tried this one-page-equals-one-minute technique when we write our scripts, but it never worked out," he said, adding that scenes often end up being longer on screen than intended.
Digital storytelling
The series version will have deeper emotions
Subbaraj also highlighted the advantages of streaming platforms, which allow for longer formats.
He revealed that he had actually proposed a limited series version of his previous film Jigarthanda Double X to the streaming services, but it was not accepted.
"By that, I don't just mean a version with more deleted scenes, but it's a version where the emotions will be deeper and the action more detailed," he explained.
Series details
Subbaraj wants to put more details and explanations
Subbaraj expressed his desire to create a limited series version of Retro, as the film had several exciting portions that were cut from the final edit.
He envisions this version to have more explanations and details about the themes explored in the film.
"There are four to five episodes of 45 minutes each... So I want to somehow bring all that to the audience," he said.
Inspiration
Subbaraj cites Tarantino's 'The Hateful Eight' as example
Subbaraj cited Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight as an example of a film with a limited series version available on Netflix in the US. He used this example to argue for the same option in India.
"That version is actually on Netflix, and so whenever I meet them (Netflix), I tell them, 'Hey, you are giving that option in the US, why can't you do it here?'"
Film details
Meanwhile, watch 'Retro' on Netflix
Retro, which has received mixed reviews, stars Pooja Hegde opposite Suriya.
Alongside them, Joju George, Nassar, Jayaram, Karunakaran, and Prakash Raj play pivotal roles. Shriya Saran makes a cameo appearance.
The film is produced by Stone Bench Films and 2D Entertainment with music by Santhosh Narayanan.