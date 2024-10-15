Summarize Simplifying... In short Meta is enhancing Messenger with a new 'Communities' feature, aiming to boost user engagement by integrating a larger social networking element.

This feature groups multiple chats into a single space, allowing up to 5,000 members to join via shareable invites.

Unlike WhatsApp's similar feature, Messenger Communities are linked to Facebook's social graph, promoting growth by inviting Facebook friends and their connections.

The chats are designed for more public conversations, ensuring transparency and inclusivity. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Communities is different from Community Chats

How to use Meta's 'Communities' feature on Messenger

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:38 pm Oct 15, 202412:38 pm

What's the story Meta has launched a feature called "Communities" on its Messenger platform. Organizations, schools, and neighborhoods can use this tool to create dedicated spaces for communication. Unlike Community Chats launched in 2022, this update lets users create dedicated spaces for real-time interaction without an associated Facebook group. To create a new community, you will see a button in the left menu of your Messenger mobile app. You can directly invite friends or share a QR code to help them join.

Expansion strategy

A step toward broadening Messenger's social networking aspect

The introduction of Communities marks Meta's plan to expand Messenger's capabilities, and set it apart from other messaging services such as iMessage. It also shows the company's plan to add a larger social networking element into the messaging app, away from Facebook. The move will help users discover and connect with their community right within Messenger, increasing user engagement on the platform.

Functionality

How does the new feature work?

The Communities feature combines several group chats into one place, with every Community having its own "Home" space for admins to share updates and announcements. As Meta says, as many as 5,000 people can join a community via shareable invites. It provides a way for like-minded friends to connect in a dedicated space.

Comparison

Messenger Communities vs WhatsApp Communities

While the new feature works just like Communities on WhatsApp, Meta emphasizes a major difference. Messenger Communities are tied to Facebook's social graph, unlike WhatsApp which uses a phone number to invite people into a community. This difference enables Community builders on Messenger to grow their communities by inviting Facebook friends and friends of friends, taking advantage of the existing social graph on the platform.

User engagement

Communities on Messenger designed for more public conversations

Meta says Communities on Messenger are made for more public conversations than Facebook groups. The company says all existing and future members of a Community can see chat content, ensuring transparency and inclusivity in these digital spaces. This new feature is being rolled out to users around the world, marking another major step in Meta's continuous efforts to improve user experience across its platforms.