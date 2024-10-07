Summarize Simplifying... In short NASA's Europa Clipper mission launch has been delayed due to Hurricane Milton. Once the storm passes, the spaceport will be assessed for damage before operations resume.

Despite the setback, SpaceX plans to launch the mission, aimed at exploring Jupiter's icy moon, Europa, by next week with daily opportunities until October 30. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The launch was scheduled for Thursday

NASA's Europa Clipper launch delayed due to Hurricane Milton

By Mudit Dube 10:18 am Oct 07, 202410:18 am

What's the story NASA and SpaceX have announced the postponement of the much-anticipated Europa Clipper mission, originally scheduled for Thursday. The decision was made in response to the approaching Hurricane Milton, which is currently on a path toward Florida. This state is home to the Kennedy Space Center, from where the mission was set to launch. The Europa Clipper mission will be launched using a triple-booster Falcon Heavy rocket, which will be its 11th flight.

Precautions

Safety measures and future plans

NASA has stated that once Hurricane Milton has passed, recovery teams will evaluate the condition of the spaceport and launch processing facilities for any potential damage. Only after this assessment will personnel be allowed to resume their duties. In a social media post on Sunday, NASA confirmed that the spacecraft for the mission has been safely stored in SpaceX's hangar at Kennedy Space Center.

Reschedule

New launch window and mission details

Despite the delay, SpaceX still has a launch window with daily opportunities until October 30. The company hopes to initiate the mission by next weekend or early next week. The Europa Clipper mission aims to explore Jupiter's icy moon, Europa, with an expected arrival in 2030. Scientists believe that data collected during this mission could provide insights into whether Europa's subsurface ocean could harbor life forms.