Worrying: Antarctica's green cover up tenfold in 40 years
A recent study has revealed a significant increase in vegetation across the Antarctic Peninsula, with the greening rate accelerating by more than 30% in recent years. The research, conducted by scientists from the University of Exeter and other institutions, utilized satellite data to assess this change. They discovered that from 1986 to 2021, vegetation cover on Antarctica expanded over tenfold - from less than one square kilometer to nearly 12 square kilometers.
Climate change and sea-ice reduction impact greening rate
The study, published in Nature Geoscience, noted a correlation between the accelerated vegetation growth (2016-2021) and a significant reduction in sea-ice extent during the same period. This suggests that climate change is influencing the greening rate of the Antarctic Peninsula. The researchers stated, "This recent acceleration in the rate of change in vegetation cover coincides with a marked decrease in sea-ice extent."
Antarctica's warming rate surpasses global average
The research also highlighted that Antarctica is warming faster than global average, with extreme heat events becoming increasingly frequent. Thomas Roland from the University of Exeter, a leading author of the study, emphasized, "The plants we find on the Antarctic Peninsula - mostly mosses - grow in perhaps the harshest conditions on Earth." He further noted that despite plant life occupying only a small fraction of this landscape dominated by snow, ice and rock, its growth has been "dramatic."
Warming climate could boost Antarctica's greening
Oliver Bartlett from the University of Hertfordshire, suggested that as the climate continues to warm and these plant ecosystems become more established, the greening trend is likely to intensify. He explained, "Soil in Antarctica is mostly poor or non-existent, but this increase in plant life will add organic matter and facilitate soil formation - potentially paving the way for other plants to grow." The researchers have called for additional studies to understand better what processes are driving this greening trend.