What's the story Two environmental activists from the group Just Stop Oil were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after allegedly defacing private jets with orange paint at Stansted Airport. Jennifer Kowalski (28) and Cole Macdonald (22) were detained following unauthorized access to a private area of the airfield. In a statement, the group said that "Taylor Swift's jet landed mere hours before" at the airfield, though Essex Police confirmed that the singer's jet wasn't there at the time of the incident.

Activists demand emergency treaty to end fossil fuels

Kowalski and Macdonald reportedly infiltrated the airfield, using fire extinguishers filled with orange paint to deface two private jets. A post by Just Stop Oil stated that Jennifer and Cole cut the fence into the private airfield at Stansted, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030. Their X post also included a video showing one activist cutting a hole in the airfield's metal fence. Meanwhile, Swift reportedly landed at Stansted Airport late Wednesday night (local time).

Macdonald said in a statement, "We're living in two worlds: one where billionaires live in luxury, able to fly in private jets away from the other, where unlivable conditions are being imposed on countless millions." "Meanwhile, this system that is allowing extreme wealth to be accrued by a few, to the detriment of everyone else, is destroying the conditions necessary to support human life in a rapidly accelerating never-ending 'cruel summer'. Cruel Summer is a song by Swift.

The organization further noted, "Whilst governments are allowing oil corporations to run amok destroying our communities, the actions of individuals mean very little. That's why Just Stop Oil is demanding that our next government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030." "Failure to defend the people they represent will mean Just Stop Oil supporters, along with citizens from Austria, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland will join in resistance this summer."

Essex Police sprung into action and said in a statement, "Almost immediately after we were made aware of this incident, which took place away from the main passenger terminal, we were on the scene." "We maintain a constant presence at the airport and this presence will be heightened over the summer period. We are not anti protest but we will always take action where criminal acts take place."

The singer's private jet usage has been in the news for a while now. In February 2024, her team issued a warning to Jack Sweeney, a 21-year-old Florida student who runs social media accounts tracking the movements of her private jet. Swift's lawyers claimed that Sweeney's tracking helped her stalkers and put her safety at risk. Sweeney defended his actions, arguing, "This information is already out there. Her team thinks they can control the world."