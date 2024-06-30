Extreme wildfires have increased twofold in just 2 decades: Study
A recent study published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, reveals that the frequency and intensity of extreme wildfires have doubled in the past two decades. Conducted by scientists at the University of Tasmania, the research analyzed energy released by fires from 2003 to 2023. Utilizing a satellite-based sensor, they measured this energy as "fire radiative power." The study identified 30 million "fire events," with the top 2,913 releasing the most energy, classified as "most extreme" wildfires.
Rising intensity and frequency
The study found that extreme wildfires have not only doubled in number over the past 20 years, but they have also become more intense. Fires classified as "most extreme" in recent years released twice the energy compared to those at the start of the study period. Since 2017, six out of seven years have recorded the highest number of these extreme wildfires. This trend aligns with other evidence indicating an overall worsening situation with wildfires globally.
Impact on forests and regional differences
The research also indicates a slight increase in the area of forest burned each year, leading to higher forest carbon emissions. Burn severity, an indicator of fire damage to an ecosystem, is worsening globally. Despite the rise in forest fires, the total land area burnt each year is decreasing due to fewer grassland and cropland fires. The study highlighted regional differences, with boreal forests of the far north and temperate conifer forests, driving the global increase in extreme wildfires.
Temperate broadleaf forests more prone to fires
The study also points out that regions, such as temperate broadleaf forests around the Mediterranean, are susceptible to more consequential fires. Despite no significant change in fire activity in these areas, the increasing number of houses built in-and-around wild vegetation in fire-prone areas heightens human risk.
Urgency to address worsening wildfire activity
The study emphasizes the need for immediate action to address the root causes of worsening wildfire activity. These include changes in land cover, forest policies and management, and climate change. The research also highlights that traditional firefighting methods are proving inadequate against these extreme fires. This underscores the urgency for better preparation and more effective strategies in combating these increasingly intense wildfires.