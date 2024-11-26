Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Squid Game' star Jung Ho-yeon has ended her 9-year relationship with Lee.

Despite the split, both continue to thrive in their acting careers, with Jung gaining international fame from 'Squid Game' and Lee set to appear in a new tvN series.

What's the story Globally known for her role in Netflix's Squid Game, Jung Ho-yeon (30) has broken up with actor Lee Dong-hwi (39) after nine years of dating. Their respective agencies confirmed the news on Tuesday. The actors have, however, decided to "remain good colleagues" despite the split, Saram Entertainment, Jung's agency, said. The couple started dating in 2015 and publicly confirmed their relationship a year later.

Public support

Jung has said in interviews before that Lee was a huge pillar of support for her. In return, Lee was very vocal about his love on social media when Jung won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2022 for Squid Game. He also spoke about their relationship on multiple variety shows and called Jung his 'best friend.'

Career highlights

Jung, who began her career as a model in 2010, shot to international fame with her role as North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok in Squid Game. Since Squid Game, she has continued to make global strides, featuring in Apple TV's Disclaimer with Hollywood actor Cate Blanchett. She will also star opposite Theo James in the upcoming movie The Hole and lead Na Hong-jin's Hope alongside Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender.

Future endeavors

Lee, who debuted in 2012, is best known for his role in tvN's retro drama Reply 1988. He was last seen in Chief Detective 1958 opposite Lee Je-hoon. Starting December 6, he will appear in a new tvN variety series, Living in a Rented Room in Finland with Cha Eun-woo and Queen of Tears actor Kwak Dong-yeon.

Show speculation

Meanwhile, rumors are rife that Jung might return for the second season of Squid Game. The speculation was further fueled by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk's hint at considering bringing Jung back as a twin. The highly anticipated second season of Squid Game is set to premiere on Netflix on December 26, 2024.