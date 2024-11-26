Summarize Simplifying... In short The makers of the popular Indian TV show 'Anupamaa' have pledged ₹10L to the family of a late crew member who tragically died after touching live wires on set.

The production companies, Director's Kut Production and Shahi Production Pvt. Ltd., have also covered all medical expenses and assured the safety of their crew in the future.

Despite recent setbacks, the show, featuring new leads Alisha Parveen and Shivam Khajuria, continues to top the TRP charts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Anil Mandal was electrocuted while working

'Anupamaa' makers offer ₹10L to family of late crew member

By Tanvi Gupta 06:26 pm Nov 26, 202406:26 pm

What's the story The production team of the popular television drama Anupamaa has promised a compensation of ₹10L to the family of Anil Mandal, a crew member who sadly lost his life on set. Mandal, a focus puller on the show, was electrocuted while working. The announcement was confirmed by BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), reported Hindustan Times.

Tragedy details

Compensation to be given to Mandal's father

Tiwari revealed that the compensation would be paid to Mandal's father since Mandal was unmarried. The unfortunate incident took place when Mandal, who was a newcomer, touched live wires. Despite being rushed to the hospital immediately, he died of his injuries. The director of photography (DOP) on set called the mishap a "human error." "He was immediately taken to the hospital and given instant medical help but unfortunately, we lost him," he said.

Official statement

'Anupamaa' makers express grief, assure crew safety

The producers of Anupamaa, Director's Kut Production and Shahi Production Pvt. Ltd., expressed their deep sorrow over the incident in an official statement. They revealed that they had facilitated necessary arrangements to bring Mandal's family from Patna and covered all hospital and medical expenses. Further, any due insurance benefits will be directly disbursed to his nominated beneficiary. The production team has now assured the safety and well-being of their crew members.

Show's popularity

'Anupamaa' continues to captivate audiences

Despite the recent hiccups, Anupamaa headlined by Rupali Ganguly continues to be one of the highest-rated shows on Indian television. The show has been topping the TRP chart week after week, although its ratings have seen a slight decline in the past two weeks. Recently, the show took a 15-year leap that brought in new lead characters portrayed by actors Alisha Parveen and Shivam Khajuria.