Arijit Singh's wedding performance fee unveiled

Arijit Singh once bought duplex with one wedding fee: Ikka

By Tanvi Gupta 06:20 pm Nov 26, 202406:20 pm

What's the story Arijit Singh, the much-acclaimed Bollywood singer, is known for his humble nature despite being extremely rich. In a recent episode of the Honestly Saying Podcast, rappers Ikka Singh and Raftaar spoke about Singh's simplicity and shared an interesting anecdote about his earnings. They revealed that Singh once got paid so much for performing at a single wedding that he bought a duplex apartment in Mumbai with it.

Humility

'Arijit can have 100 of us for lunch'

During the conversation, Ikka praised Singh's down-to-earth nature. The musician compared him to international rapper Eminem, who is known for his simplicity despite being one of the greatest rappers. Ikka said, "The amount of money he (Arijit) makes is crazy, and the person he is." "People in the music industry think of themselves as rich...but Arijit can have 100 of us for lunch."

Earnings

Singh's earnings and lifestyle: A closer look

Ikka went on to elaborate on Singh's earnings, saying, "He did a show once...he doesn't like doing wedding performances, somebody insisted that he performs, in return, he took a duplex house in Mumbai." "One should check how much a duplex house costs in Mumbai. He got that for 1-1.5 hours performance." He further added, "Rahman sir takes ₹3cr to do a live show. Just check how much Arijit sir takes...It's about timing also, but he isn't making noise about it."

Spotlight

Singh's recent performances and achievements

Notably, Singh recently took the stage at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, sharing the stage with legendary artists such as Shreya Ghoshal, Sukhwinder Singh, Udit Narayan, and Lucky Ali. Videos of his duets from the event had gone viral on social media. In August, he had made headlines by becoming the first Indian music artist to cross 100 million followers on Spotify.