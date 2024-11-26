Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix is reportedly willing to spend ₹50cr for the streaming rights to the upcoming wedding of rising star Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala, known for her roles in Telugu films and Hindi web series.

Netflix ready to buy Naga-Sobhita's wedding streaming rights

By Tanvi Gupta 05:37 pm Nov 26, 202405:37 pm

What's the story Netflix has apparently bagged the digital streaming rights for the much-anticipated wedding of actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. The deal was closed at an astonishing ₹50 crore, an Asianet report stated. This is double the amount the streaming giant paid for Nayanthara's documentary, Beyond the Fairy Tale, which was bought for ₹25 crore. However, neither Netflix nor the Akkineni family has confirmed this news officially yet.

Earlier, a source explained to Deccan Chronicle that the couple's popularity is fueling OTT platforms' interest. "He (Chaitanya) is a rising star and also quite popular among Hindi and other non-Telugu OTT viewers. On the other hand, actress Sobhita was seen in Telugu films like Major and also in the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan." "Her Hindi outreach with web series like Love, Sitara, and the American movie Monkey Man expanded her fan base," added the insider.

The wedding of Naga and Dhulipala will take place on December 4, a recently viral wedding invite confirmed. The ceremony will take place at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios, a sentimental venue as it was founded by Naga's grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The couple picked the venue to pay tribute to his family legacy and seek blessings from their ancestors. Notably, the couple got engaged on August 8 at Naga's Hyderabad home in the presence of their families.