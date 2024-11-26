Summarize Simplifying... In short BLACKPINK's Jennie and Lisa are set to release solo albums in 2025, with Lisa's 'ALTER EGO' dropping on February 28 and Jennie's later in the year.

Meanwhile, Rosé's debut album 'Rosie' is scheduled for December 6, featuring 12 tracks.

BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lisa to release solo albums in 2025

Jennie's album coming in 2025; what's in store for BLACKPINK

By Tanvi Gupta 05:12 pm Nov 26, 202405:12 pm

What's the story BLACKPINK members Jennie Kim, Lalisa Manobal (Lisa), and Roseanne Park (Rosé) have been busy with their solo music careers all of 2024. Now, 2025 will be a landmark year for the group as Jennie and Lisa gear up to drop their debut solo albums. Rosé has already taken the K-pop scene by storm with her collaboration with Bruno Mars on the song APT., from her upcoming album Rosie.

Jennie's solo album follows MAMA award wins

After winning four MAMA awards at the 2024 ceremony in Japan and the US, Jennie confirmed her solo album's release recently with a Weverse post. Thanking fans, she wrote, "Thanks to your great love, we received four awards at MAMA. BLINK (BLACKPINK's fandom) who always support and love us from far away. Thank you." "My album will come out next year, so we'll repay you with good performances."

Lisa's debut solo album 'ALTER EGO' set for 2025 release

After dropping a few teasers and two singles under her own company LLOUD, Lisa has confirmed that her debut solo album ALTER EGO will drop on February 28, 2025. The two singles Rockstar and New Woman ft. Rosalia have been received well by fans. Apart from her music releases, Lisa has also gone on solo fan meet tours across Asian cities to meet her fans.

Rosé's debut solo album 'Rosie' to drop in December

Meanwhile, Rosé will release her debut solo album Rosie on December 6. The official tracklist includes 12 songs such as Number One Girl, 3am, Two Years, Toxic Till the End, Drinks or Coffee, APT., Gameboy, Stay a Little Longer, and Dance all Night. She said she poured all her raw emotions into the album's making.

Jisoo's acting career flourishes alongside music

While her bandmates are making strides in music, Kim Ji-soo (Jisoo) has been flexing her acting chops. She recently wrapped up filming for a K-drama Newtopia and her debut Korean movie The Prophet: Omniscient Reader. Now, she's filming another K-drama Monthly Boyfriend with Seo In-guk. In an interview with Elle Korea, Jisoo opened up about working with Newtopia co-star Park Jeong-min and revealed the drama will have an overseas filming schedule in February 2025.