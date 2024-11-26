Summarize Simplifying... In short This Friday, celebrate Cinema Lovers Day by watching any movie for just ₹99!

The offer is expected to boost collections for films like the newly released Moana 2, Vikrant Massey's trending The Sabarmati Report, and the re-release of Shah Rukh Khan's classic, Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Cinema Lovers Day will be celebrated on November 29

Cinema Lovers Day: Watch any movie for ₹99 this Friday

By Tanvi Gupta 05:05 pm Nov 26, 2024

What's the story In a bid to increase revenue and footfall, multiplexes across India will celebrate the fourth Cinema Lovers Day of 2024 on Friday (November 29). Per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the special day will witness movie tickets for normal seats being sold at a discounted price of ₹99. This initiative is likely to benefit several films including Moana 2 and The Sabarmati Report.

'Moana 2' and 'The Sabarmati Report' expected to benefit

The biggest release of the week is Hollywood's Moana 2, the sequel to the popular 2016 animated film. With a huge fan following among urban kids, it is expected to be the biggest gainer of Cinema Lovers Day. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report, which is trending well, is also likely to witness a boost in collections on its third Friday with this offer.

Other films to gain from Cinema Lovers Day offer

The re-release of Shah Rukh Khan-led 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho is doing well and it will be interesting to see if its collections rise on Friday, considering its tickets are already priced at around ₹150. Other holdover films likely to benefit from this offer include I Want to Talk, Karan Arjun, Wicked, Gladiator II, Singham Again, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Fourth Cinema Lovers Day in 2024: A closer look

This is the fourth edition of Cinema Lovers Day in 2024, after February 23, May 31, and August 9. National Cinema Day was celebrated on September 20, too, to boost drops in revenue. Poor film release planning and not spacing out releases properly have been attributed to these dry spells. Despite the current lull, the film industry is preparing for an exciting December. Films like Pushpa 2, Baby John, and Mufasa: The Lion King are making their way.