Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala to marry on December 4

By Tanvi Gupta 04:53 pm Nov 26, 202404:53 pm

What's the story Telugu film industry's much-adored couple, actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to get married on December 4. The wedding ceremony will take place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a place very close to Chaitanya's family history. After getting engaged in August after dating for two years, the couple is now gearing up for a grand yet intimate celebration that will pay tribute to their Telugu roots through traditional Brahmin rituals.

Ceremony details

Wedding to be a blend of tradition and joy

Per recent reports, the wedding ceremony will last eight hours, following traditional Telugu Brahmin rituals. A source close to the couple revealed to The Times of India: "Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya wanted an authentic celebration, reflecting their Telugu roots." "Every detail has been planned meticulously to make it a meaningful event," the source shared. From the sacred rituals to the attire, every aspect will honor tradition.

Wedding outfits

Couple's traditional attire for the wedding

For the wedding, Dhulipala has picked a stunning Kanjivaram silk saree with intricate gold zari work. She will also wear a white khadi saree woven in Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh for another part of the ceremonies. On the other hand, Chaitanya will complement his bride in a traditional Panche Kattu outfit. Their carefully selected attire reflects both their personal style and deep respect for cultural tradition.

Invitations and gifts

Wedding invitations and gifts reflect Telugu culture

Not just the wedding, the couple's attention to detail also extends to their wedding invitations, which have since gone viral on social media. The intricate designs feature symbols of Telugu culture such as temples and banana trees. Guests have also received gift baskets containing local sweets, a wooden scroll, and other mementos that add a personal touch to the occasion.

Venue importance

Annapurna Studios: A venue with deep emotional significance

The choice of Annapurna Studios as the wedding venue is deeply emotional for Chaitanya. It is situated close to a monument dedicated to his late grandfather, legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. This sentimental connection makes the celebration all the more special. The wedding will be an intimate affair with only close family and friends in attendance, keeping the focus on the couple's union and traditional rituals.

Celebration begins

Pre-wedding festivities and guest list details

The pre-wedding festivities started in October with a traditional ceremony at Dhulipala's home. Chaitanya had earlier described the wedding planning process as "butterflies-inducing but rewarding," adding he couldn't wait to marry the love of his life. The guest list will reportedly include Telugu film industry bigwigs, Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, and top directors like SS Rajamouli.