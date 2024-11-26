Summarize Simplifying... In short Elton John has delayed his upcoming album release due to vision loss caused by a severe eye infection.

Despite his health issues, the singer remains creatively active, hinting that the songs for the new album are ready but not yet fully recorded.

He's also working on a documentary titled 'Never Too Late', featuring a title song by Brandi Carlile. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Elton John has been battling an eye infection

Elton John postpones album release due to vision loss

By Tanvi Gupta 04:26 pm Nov 26, 202404:26 pm

What's the story Legendary musician Sir Elton John recently revealed on Good Morning America that he's been battling an eye infection since July, which has caused him to lose sight in his right eye. "I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye because I had an infection in the south of France," the 77-year-old artist shared. The health issue has greatly affected his work and delayed a new album's release.

Studio struggles

John's vision impairment affects his recording ability

John said he was unsure if he would return to the recording studio with his impaired vision. "I can do something like this [the interview], but going into the studio and recording, I don't know. Because I can't see a lyric for start," he confessed. Without going into details, the Cold Heart singer hinted at efforts to improve his condition, saying they're "taking an initiative to try and make it better."

Creative updates

John teased new album and discussed a documentary

Despite his health challenges, John stays creatively active. He gave an update on a new album, first mentioned during his induction speech for longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin last year. "It's been a while since I've done anything and I just have to get off my backside," he said on Monday, hinting that the songs are done but not fully recorded yet. John also spoke about his new documentary, Never Too Late, which has a title song written by Brandi Carlile.

Health concerns

Eye infection left him with only limited vision

His remarks come nearly three months after he informed fans about his "severe" eye infection that left him with "only limited vision" in one eye. In a September Instagram post, John shared, "Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye." He further explained, "I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."