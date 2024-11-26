Summarize Simplifying... In short Raghu Ram, known for his tough persona on "Roadies," faced criticism from his in-laws who labeled him as "India's most abusive guy."

Raghu Ram spoke about his divorce from Sugandha Garg

When Raghu Ram's in-laws labeled him 'India's most abusive guy'

By Tanvi Gupta 03:09 pm Nov 26, 202403:09 pm

What's the story MTV Roadies creator Raghu Ram recently opened up about his personal transformation and the difficulties he encountered during his divorce from Sugandha Garg. Married in 2006, they parted ways in 2018. Speaking candidly on the Untriggered with AminJaz podcast, Ram said that he adopted a calmer persona after becoming a father. He also spoke about how Garg was the first person he confided in about his current wife, Natalie Di Luccio.

Family intervention

Ram's in-laws were concerned about his 'abusive' image

Ram revealed that Di Luccio's family had an intervention before their wedding. He said, "In her family, there is one Indian. They realized that she's getting married to Raghu." "There was an intervention, where the women of the family cornered Natalie's mom and let loose on her. 'What's wrong with you? How can you let your daughter do this? Maybe she likes being slapped around, but how can you let her do this? He's the most abusive guy in India.'"

Reaction

'Beacuse of Roadies Raghu, there was a huge issue...'

Further, Ram revealed that his mother-in-law was stunned, as she thought he was "the sweetest guy." He shared, "Because of Roadies Raghu, there was a huge issue with Natalie and her family," explaining that he has since moved past that version of himself for his well-being. Talking about his relationships, he said, "I went through my divorce, which we call an uncoupling because Kuhu and I are friends. We were friends, we got married, we f****d up the friendship."

Personal growth

Ram's divorce was a turning point in his life

Ram admitted that his divorce from Garg was a tough phase for him. He said, "They say what doesn't kill you makes you stronger, my divorce nearly killed me." However, he also noted that this has made him stronger and given him more clarity about relationships. He said he has found out that he has a 'type,' but isn't sure if that's shallow of him. Notably, Ram and Di Luccio married in 2018 and welcomed their son Rhythm in 2020.