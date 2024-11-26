Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon Prime Video's series 'Gulkanda Tales' is facing potential cancellation due to its disjointed storyline and the need for extensive reshoots.

'Gulkanda Tales' in trouble: Prime Video may cancel series

02:42 pm Nov 26, 2024

What's the story Rahi Anil Barve's upcoming period comedy, Gulkanda Tales, is said to be having a tough time in post-production. The series stars a star-studded cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Kunal Kemmu, and Patralekhaa. According to Hollywood Reporter India, the makers are trying to save the show from being canceled by Amazon Prime Video through re-edits. The show has been in post-production for almost a year and has been edited multiple times due to disagreements among stakeholders over the final product.

Narrative issues

'Gulkanda Tales' faced criticism for disjointed narrative

Sources revealed that there have been extensive discussions about whether Amazon Prime Video should cancel the show owing to the need for numerous reshoots. The series has been criticized for its scattered storyline. "The feedback for the series has been that it jumps too much and doesn't make sense as it goes from one episode to another," the source told the portal.

Production challenges

Reshoots and budget constraints add to 'Gulkanda Tales' woes

The source further explained that attempts to fix the narrative through editing have been unsuccessful. "To fix it, they would have to re-shoot a lot of these portions, which means getting all the dates of the actors together and then building the sets again, which is not possible." "These things can't be fixed on the edit and hence for the longest period, the show has been in limbo," they added.

Budget constraints

Makers are exploring cost-effective solutions for 'Gulkanda Tales'

The makers of Gulkanda Tales are now looking at ways to rework the series without reshooting too much. This even includes the possibility of dropping an entire subplot. "It's a logistical problem at this stage as the re-shoots require much more money, and they won't be getting that additional budget now from Prime Video," the source shared. The show was originally scheduled for a 2022 release but has been pushed back due to these persistent issues.