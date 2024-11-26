Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite political endorsements and tax-free status, 'The Sabarmati Report' has only managed to rake in ₹19.45cr at the box office, falling short of the ₹20cr mark.

This mirrors a larger trend of recent Hindi releases experiencing significant drops in their second week.

'The Sabarmati Report' falls hard on 2nd Monday; earns ₹19.45cr

What's the story The political drama The Sabarmati Report, featuring Vikrant Massey, is witnessing a major slowdown at the box office. On its second Monday, the film's earnings fell below ₹1cr for the first time, with collections estimated at around ₹85L. This comes as a stark contrast to its strong second-weekend performance when it raked in ₹1.4cr on Friday and ₹2.6cr and ₹3.1cr on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Total collections stand at ₹19.45cr, despite political endorsements

The overall box office collection for The Sabarmati Report now amounts to an estimated ₹19.45cr, including ₹11.5cr from its opening week. However, the film still remains a little far from the ₹20cr mark. This slowdown is similar to a larger trend among recent Hindi releases like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also witnessed huge Monday drops.

'The Sabarmati Report' received political backing and tax-free status

Despite the stiff competition, The Sabarmati Report is the only film released this month to get political backing. Top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various Chief Ministers have endorsed the film. In a bid to boost its business, it was also declared tax-free in some states. However, these measures have not been enough to prevent a slowdown in box office collections.