'Slumdog Millionaire' sequel is in the works

A sequel to 'Slumdog Millionaire' is coming: What to expect

By Tanvi Gupta 10:10 am Nov 26, 2024

What's the story The Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, which earned over $378 million at the box office, is finally getting a sequel update 16 years after its release. The original movie, co-directed by Danny Boyle and Loveleen Tandan, starred Dev Patel in his debut feature film role. Now, the newly formed production company Bridge7 has acquired the film sequel and TV rights to Slumdog Millionaire from Celador Films, the original producer.

Collaboration details

Bridge7 and Celador Films to collaborate on 'Slumdog Millionaire' sequel

Bridge7, led by Swati Shetty and Grant Kessman, will work with Celador Films on the sequel. In a statement, Shetty and Kessman said they were excited to be working on the project, adding that Slumdog Millionaire's narrative is universal and embodies the kind of stories they love. Celador International Chairman Paul Smith CBE also expressed delight, stating, "Celador looks forward to working with Bridge7, as the next chapter of Jamal's journey of discovery unfolds on the screen."

Sequel specifics

Uncertainty surrounds the cast and format of 'Slumdog Millionaire' sequel

The sequel is likely to follow the story of 18-year-old Jamal Malik, the protagonist of the original film. However, it is still unclear if Patel or any of the original cast members will return for this sequel. Moreover, the format of the sequel is also yet to be determined, with options ranging from a film to a television show.

Original film's triumph

'Slumdog Millionaire': A global success story

To recall, the original Slumdog Millionaire was a worldwide phenomenon, bagging eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director for Boyle, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Composer AR Rahman won two Oscars for the film's score and its anthem Jai Ho. The film also bagged seven BAFTA Awards and four Golden Globe Awards. Its story revolves around a teenager from Mumbai's slums who appears on the Indian version of the quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?