International Emmys: 'Drops of God' wins Best Drama Series

International Emmys 2024: Full winners list revealed

By Tanvi Gupta 10:06 am Nov 26, 202410:06 am

What's the story The 52nd International Emmy Awards, which recognize outstanding television programs produced and aired outside the US in 2023, took place on Tuesday (IST) at the New York Hilton Midtown. Hosted by comedian-actor Vir Das—his first time hosting an awards show—the ceremony saw India's crime thriller series The Night Manager being outshined by French-American-Japanese show Drops of God in the Best Drama Series category. Here's the full list of winners.

Award highlights

'Drops of God,' 'Division Palermo' took top honors

The event—which featured 56 nominees from 21 countries—was organized by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS). Countries such as France, Japan, Argentina, the UK, Thailand, and Germany made major wins in the big categories. The French-American-Japanese show Drops of God (Les Gouttes de Dieu) bagged the Best Drama Series award defeating Aditya Roy Kapur-led The Night Manager, while the Argentine series Division Palermo was awarded Best Comedy Series.

Acting accolades

Spall and Chuengcharoensukying won Best Actor awards

Timothy Spall won the Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor for his role as Peter Farquhar in the British true crime series The Sixth Commandment—helmed by Saul Dibb. Meanwhile, Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying won the award for Best Performance by an Actress for her role as Aoy in the Thai film Hunger (available on Netflix). The two performances stood out among a diverse pool of international nominees.

Additional winners

Other notable winners at the 52nd International Emmys

The Best Documentary award was won by Otto Baxter - Not a Fing Horror Story (United Kingdom). Spain's The Vow took home the Best Telenovela, while Germany's Dear Child was awarded Best TV Movie/Mini-Series. In the children's categories, Tabby McTat (UK) won for Animation, The Secret Life of Your Mind (Mexico) for Factual, and One of the Boys (Denmark) for Live-Action.

More winners

These are the winners in short-form, sports, non-scripted categories

In the Best Short-Form Series category, Spain's Point of No Return won. The Best Sports Documentary award was won by Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story from the United Kingdom. For Best Non-Scripted Entertainment, Belgium's Restaurant Misverstand - Season 2 [The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes] bagged the trophy. Finally, Poland's Pianoforte won for Best Arts Programming at this year's International Emmy Awards ceremony.