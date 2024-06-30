In brief Simplifying... In brief BTS member Jin is excitedly anticipating J-Hope's military discharge and has been keeping busy with music recording, entertainment shows, and new projects.

Jin expresses excitement for J-Hope's discharge

What's the story BTS's oldest member, Jin, recently expressed his excitement for bandmate J-Hope's upcoming military discharge in October 2024 on Weverse. Responding to a fan's countdown post, he stated, "Hobi there's not a lot of time left (for you to come back)." He also encouraged J-Hope to work hard upon his return and revealed that he had "rested for one day" after his own discharge earlier this month.

Updates

Jin updated fans on current projects, asked for patience

J-Hope will be the second BTS member to complete military duty. In addition to discussing J-Hope's return, Jin updated fans about his ongoing projects. He mentioned that he has been "recording music, shooting for entertainment shows, and working on my new plans I made in the military." Expressing his eagerness to interact with fans more frequently, he asked them to "Please wait for some more time," as the results of his work will be out in a few months.

Clarifications

Jin addressed 'Super Tuna' promotion and acting debut rumors

Jin also responded to fans' queries about the promotion of his viral hit Super Tuna. He stated that he thought it was "only manners to wait until Jimin's album is released." Notably, Jimin recently released a new song, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band. When asked about his potential acting debut, the Astronaut singer clarified, "I don't have plans to act," putting an end to the circulating rumors.