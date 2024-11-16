Summarize Simplifying... In short A crew member on the set of 'Anupamaa' tragically died due to electrocution from a short circuit.

Tragedy has struck the sets of 'Anupamaa'

'Anupamaa': Crew member dies of electrocution on set

What's the story A focus puller (camera assistant), whose identity is yet to be revealed, died of electrocution while working with technical equipment on the set of the popular television show Anupamaa. The incident took place in Mumbai when he accidentally touched a live wire, believed to have been caused by a short circuit, per ETimes. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has reportedly launched an inquiry into this tragic incident. May he rest in peace.

Investigation underway

FWICE initiates inquiry into on-set tragedy

FWICE President BN Tiwari said, "He was working on set and apparently has died due to a short circuit on the set. He touched the wires that took his life." Tiwari added the focus puller was relatively new to his job, which is why he wasn't widely known among colleagues. The federation has assured they will ensure compensation for the deceased's family. The incident transpired on Thursday and though the deceased was rushed to the hospital, he couldn't be saved.

Off-screen controversy

'Anupamaa' lead actor faces allegations amid show's success

In other Anupamaa news, lead actor Rupali Ganguly was recently accused by her stepdaughter Esha Verma. Verma alleged that Ganguly had an extramarital affair with her father, Ashwin Verma, and said she felt "unsafe" around her. After the allegations, Ganguly sent a legal notice seeking ₹50 crore damages for defamation. Later, Verma deleted all defamatory posts and made her Instagram account private.