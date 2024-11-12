Summarize Simplifying... In short "Anupamaa" actress Rupali Ganguly has filed a ₹50cr defamation lawsuit against her stepdaughter, Verma, who accused Ganguly of abuse and infidelity.

'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly slaps ₹50cr defamation suit on stepdaughter

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:08 am Nov 12, 202410:08 am

What's the story Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly has filed a defamation case against her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, seeking ₹50cr in damages. The legal action comes after Verma leveled a series of allegations against Ganguly and her father, Ashwin Verma. The feud started after an old post by Verma resurfaced online, calling Ganguly a "psychotic and abusive woman."

Accusations detailed

Verma's allegations against Ganguly and Ashwin

Verma, a 26-year-old US resident, is the daughter of Ashwin and his ex-wife Sapna Verma. Speaking to Times Now/Telly Talk India, she alleged that Ganguly had "physically, mentally, verbally, and emotionally abused" her and her mother. She also accused Ganguly of having an affair with her father when she was just two years old in 2000. While Ashwin and Sapna ended their marriage in 2008, Ashwin tied the knot with Ganguly in 2013.

Legal response

Ganguly's legal team responded to Verma's allegations

Ganguly's legal team, headed by celebrity lawyer and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sana Raees Khan, has now sent a defamation notice over Verma's "false and damaging statements." The team said these "baseless allegations" were clearly meant to harm Ganguly's reputation and take advantage of her public standing. "Such actions have not only caused emotional distress but have also unfairly tarnished her personal and professional integrity," they added.

Unforeseen assault

Ganguly never expected such a 'malicious attack' from Verma

The legal notice also emphasized that Ganguly never expected such a "malicious attack" from Verma, particularly as she had "always been warm" toward her during her visits to India. It stated that Ganguly and her husband had gone out of their way to help Verma kickstart her career in the Indian entertainment industry by arranging numerous photoshoots and auditions for her.

Continued allegations

Verma's ongoing accusations against Ganguly and Ashwin

Despite the legal action, Verma continues to make serious allegations against Ganguly and Ashwin. In a recent social media post, she claimed that she never felt safe around Ganguly and accused both of them of bullying her. She further alleged that Ganguly's career was built on "deceit and causing harm to others" and accused her of subjecting her and her mother to "physical, mental, verbal, and emotional abuse."