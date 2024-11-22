Summarize Simplifying... In short The White House has acknowledged the allegations against Gautam Adani, with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressing confidence in the US-India relationship.

Meanwhile, the Adani Group has firmly denied the charges, calling them "baseless" and vowing to seek all legal avenues.

'Confident' in navigating crisis: White House after Gautam Adani indictment

By Chanshimla Varah 10:11 am Nov 22, 202410:11 am

What's the story The White House has reacted to the recent indictment of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, in New York. Adani and seven others, including his nephew Sagar Adani, are accused of paying around $265 million in bribes to Indian officials. The alleged scheme was reportedly aimed at securing solar contracts expected to generate $2 billion in profit over 20 years.

Official statement

White House acknowledges allegations, reaffirms US-India relations

During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the US government was aware of the allegations against Adani. "What I will say is on the US and India relationship, we believe that it stands on an extremely strong foundation anchored in ties between our people and cooperation across a full range of global issues," Jean-Pierre said. She directed further inquiries to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Department of Justice (DOJ) for specifics.

Denial and defense

Adani Group refutes allegations, vows to pursue legal recourse

The Adani Group has categorically denied the allegations, labeling them "baseless." They have pledged to pursue all possible legal recourse. "The allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied." "As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, the charges in the indictment are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty," the group's spokesperson said.