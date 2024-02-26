Adani commended Khosrowshahi's plans for Uber's growth in India

Adani, Uber explore partnership to launch EVs in India

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 11:26 am Feb 26, 202411:26 am

What's the story The Adani Group is said to be in talks with ride-sharing giant Uber to develop a strategic partnership, focusing on electric passenger cars and incorporating Uber services into Adani One, as reported by The Economic Times. During Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's visit to India last week, he met with Gautam Adani, sparking speculation about potential collaborations between the two companies. Both leaders expressed enthusiasm for their shared vision of India's growth and future prospects.

Uber's EV approach

Uber's commitment to EV transition in India

Khosrowshahi emphasized Uber's dedication to speeding up the electric vehicle (EV) transition in India during his meeting with Adani. Uber is working to replace its entire fleet with electric vehicles by 2040. In line with this commitment to zero-emission mobility, the company has introduced its eco-friendly EV service, Uber Green, in Delhi. Adani commended Khosrowshahi's plans for Uber's growth in India, particularly his focus on improving the lives of Indian drivers and their dignity.

Adani's EV investment

Adani Group's investment in energy transition

Over the next decade, the Adani Group has committed to investing $100 billion across various industries, including energy transition. It aims to establish 10 GW of solar manufacturing capacity and develop a large-scale solar farm for electricity generation. The company also plans to invest in battery swapping and EV charging stations. During Khosrowshahi's visit, Uber has partnered with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), exploring integration with the network to broaden mobility options available on Uber app.