'Modern Dreyfus trial': Netanyahu reacts to ICC's arrest warrant
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday over alleged war crimes during Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Netanyahu's office has now strongly denounced the ICC's decision, calling it "a modern Dreyfus trial" and "antisemitic." The Dreyfus trial is an infamous anti-Semitic incident from the 1890s in which a French Jewish officer was wrongly accused and convicted of treason before being acquitted.
Netanyahu's office condemns ICC decision
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) pledged that the court's judgment would not dissuade Israel from safeguarding its citizens, dismissing the "false" claims against Netanyahu and Gallant "with disgust." "The decision to issue an arrest warrant against the prime minister was made by a corrupt chief prosecutor who is trying to save himself from sexual harassment accusations, and biased judges who are motivated by antisemitic hatred of Israel," the PMO alleged. Khan has denied the accusations.
ICC's ruling raises concerns in Israel
The ruling has sparked fears in Israel of future warrants against other officials and military personnel. Justice Minister Yariv Levin slammed the ICC as a tool for terrorists, while Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi accused progressive organizations of swaying the court's decision. Reacting to the ruling, far-right Israeli ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich called for retaliatory measures against Palestinians. They proposed expanding settlements in retaliation to what they perceive as an attack on Israel's sovereignty.
ICC also issues warrant for Hamas military chief
Apart from Netanyahu and Gallant, the ICC also issued a warrant for Hamas military chief Muhammad Deif, whom Israel claims was killed in July. It will now be up to the ICC's 124 member states to decide whether or not to impose the warrants. The arrest warrants issued by the ICC also make Netanyahu and Gallant internationally wanted suspects. They risk arrest if they travel to any country that is a signatory to the 1998 Rome Statute.