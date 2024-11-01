Summarize Simplifying... In short Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin are teaming up for a new web series, marking a fresh phase in their careers.

Karan Tacker, Kalki Koechlin to star in new series

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:16 pm Nov 01, 202401:16 pm

What's the story Actors Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin (Kanmani) will be seen sharing the screen in an upcoming web series, which is currently being shot in Mumbai. The news was confirmed by HT City on Friday. This will be the first time the two actors will be collaborating. An insider source revealed their relationship will be pivotal to the narrative of this yet-to-be-titled project.

Filming experience

Tacker's 'dream come true' moment at Marine Drive shoot

Recently, Tacker expressed his excitement about shooting at Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive. Calling it a "dream coming true," he said, "I grew up watching films shot on the marine drive and always felt it's such a big star, big film thing to do and added it to my bucket list of locations, well, yesterday, that dream came true." It's one of many real-life locations being used for the series.

Career highlights

Tacker and Koechlin's recent projects before this series

Before this project, Tacker was last seen in the 2022 web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and is also slated to return to filmmaker Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops series in the next season. Meanwhile, Koechlin was recently seen in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023) and the web series Made In Heaven 2. The upcoming web series marks a new chapter in both their careers.