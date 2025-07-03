AH-64 Apache: India to get most-advanced combat helicopters from US

India is all set to receive six AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from the US by mid-July. The deal was signed back in February 2020 but faced delays due to supply chain issues. The first batch of three choppers will be delivered by July 15, with the second one following in November this year.

Financial details Deal estimated to cost up to $930 million The deal for the six AH-64E Apache helicopters is estimated to cost between $600 million and $930 million (approximately ₹4,100 crore to ₹6,700 crore). This includes munitions, training, aircraft certification, engines, electro-optical sensors, radar systems, as well as logistics support. The addition of these advanced choppers will significantly enhance India's military capabilities along its western border with Pakistan.

Technological advancements What to know about AH-64E Apache? The AH-64E Apache, also called the Apache Guardian, is a multi-role combat helicopter known for its advanced technology and combat capabilities. It has more powerful engines and an upgraded transmission system. The chopper can carry Hellfire missiles, 30mm guns, and rockets. It also comes with Longbow radar and drone control capabilities for extended reconnaissance and attack missions.

Operational prowess Carrying various types of munitions The Apache Guardian can be armed with up to 16 Hellfire precision-strike missiles, air-to-air Stinger missiles, and a 30mm M230 Chain Gun firing 625 armor-penetrating rounds per minute. It can also be equipped with 70mm rockets (up to 76 of them), including laser-guided variants. The helicopter comes with the AN/APG-78 Longbow fire-control radar (FCR) mounted in a dome above its rotor for detecting up to 128 targets behind obstacles like terrain or buildings, and engaging with 16 at once.