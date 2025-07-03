When and how to watch 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse

A spectacular celestial event, the "Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse, is set to take place on the night of September 7 and September 8. This phenomenon occurs when Earth comes directly between the Sun and Moon, casting a shadow that darkens the latter's surface. The upcoming eclipse will be particularly special as it will coincide with a full moon phase, creating an impressive sight for stargazers in many parts of the world.

Eclipse details Asia, Australia, and parts of Europe will see the event The total lunar eclipse will see the full moon rise and then slip into Earth's dark umbral shadow, turning reddish-orange in color. This totality phase will last around 82 minutes, making it a long-duration event. Asia and Western Australia are in prime position to witness this spectacle, with parts of Europe, Africa, eastern Australia, and New Zealand also getting a glimpse.

Global viewership 6.2 billion people will be able to witness the event According to estimates by Time and Date, around 77% of the world's population or 6.2 billion people will be able to witness the entire phase of totality. This is a significant increase from the last lunar eclipse in March when only about a billion people were in the path of totality. The upcoming event promises to be one of the most widely viewed celestial occurrences in recent history.