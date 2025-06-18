What's the story

A recent study has shed light on the evolution of baby planets, revealing that they consume the remaining gas and dust in their parent star's protoplanetary disk at an astonishing rate.

This consumption takes place over millions of years.

The research was done by an international team of astronomers using Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), as part of a program called ALMA Survey of Gas Evolution of PROtoplanetary Disks (AGE-PRO).